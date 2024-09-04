Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

The incident was captured by passengers waiting to board the flight, who found the sight both unusual and amusing.

A recent video from Pakistan has taken social media by storm, showcasing a Serene Air pilot cleaning the windshield of his aircraft just moments before takeoff. The video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 2, quickly went viral, amassing close to nine lakh views and over 6,700 likes.

The video starts with the pilot leaning out of the cockpit window and carefully wiping the windshield from the outside, a task more often done by car owners before a drive. After finishing, the pilot goes back into the cockpit, ready for takeoff. Passengers waiting to board the flight recorded the incident and found it both unusual and funny.

This surprising moment of hands-on maintenance sparked a lot of discussion online. The video entertained many viewers and led to mixed reactions. Some people found the situation humorous, while others noted that it's not uncommon for pilots to handle such tasks themselves.

Watch

In the comments section, users shared their varied perspectives. One user humorously remarked, "Hilarious. This could happen only in Pakistan." Another user defended the pilot's actions, stating, "It's very common, and it's not derogatory to clean the glass of your vehicle. We all do it." Others were surprised, with one user asking, "What the hell is this? Seriously?!"