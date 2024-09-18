Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

Echoes of 1996: Are pager bomb tactics back in Israel-Hezbollah war?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

7 rarest snakes in the world 

7 rarest snakes in the world 

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स�्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Alia Bhatt reveals Karan Johar predicted her relationship with Ranbir, says 'jab hum...'

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

Indictment details shocking charges of Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'using power' to build empire of sex trafficking, prostitution

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

This low-budget film with no superstar is highest-grossing Hindi film ever; beat Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal

HomeViral

Viral

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

A man named Sonu was recorded on video walking on the tracks, completely unaware of the horn sound of the incoming train

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a rather shocking incident in Darjeeling, a man came very close to losing his life while trying to take the perfect selfie. The boy, whose name was given as Sonu, was recorded on video walking on the tracks of a toy train that was moving as he tried to take a picture.

The video, shared on social media with more than 3 million views, shows a woman. The video, which was posted two days ago and has been viewed more than 6 million times, depicts Sonu, who is completely unaware of the horn sound of the incoming train. His wife can be heard shouting at the top of her voice urging him to shift.

Just as the toy train was closing in, another witness stepped in and shoved Sonu aside, barely in time before the worst happened. This has sparked a lot of controversy on the social media platforms, with many people condemning Sonu for being reckless and careless.

Some comments included ‘Life ruined while trying to take a reel’ and ‘Zero survival instincts’ as the public became increasingly worried about people’s willingness to die for the fame on Instagram.
 

This is not the first time such a situation has happened; similar cases have been witnessed across the world. In the recent past, a tourist was captured on camera balancing on the edge of a 530-foot cliff in the UK for the purpose of taking a selfie. This is yet another instance that shows that many people are willing to risk their lives just to capture the perfect selfie.

Since social media is now the major determinant of human behaviour, it is high time people put their lives before the YouTube and Instagram fame. This example is a perfect illustration of the risks of carelessness while trying to get as many likes and shares on the social sites.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani's brother, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, who left his business to join Reliance, he is...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's brother, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, who left his business to join Reliance, he is...

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Things you must do after Chandra Grahan ends

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Things you must do after Chandra Grahan ends

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Viral video: This Neeraj Chopra fan clicks picture with him, asks for his number, watch his reaction

Viral video: This Neeraj Chopra fan clicks picture with him, asks for his number, watch his reaction

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

India's most watched TV show has TRPs higher than Bigg Boss, Naagin, TMKOC combined; but destroyed lead star's career

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement