Watch Video: Man risks life to take selfie with toy train, what happens next might leave you shocked

A man named Sonu was recorded on video walking on the tracks, completely unaware of the horn sound of the incoming train

In a rather shocking incident in Darjeeling, a man came very close to losing his life while trying to take the perfect selfie. The boy, whose name was given as Sonu, was recorded on video walking on the tracks of a toy train that was moving as he tried to take a picture.



The video, shared on social media with more than 3 million views, shows a woman. The video, which was posted two days ago and has been viewed more than 6 million times, depicts Sonu, who is completely unaware of the horn sound of the incoming train. His wife can be heard shouting at the top of her voice urging him to shift.



Just as the toy train was closing in, another witness stepped in and shoved Sonu aside, barely in time before the worst happened. This has sparked a lot of controversy on the social media platforms, with many people condemning Sonu for being reckless and careless.



Some comments included ‘Life ruined while trying to take a reel’ and ‘Zero survival instincts’ as the public became increasingly worried about people’s willingness to die for the fame on Instagram.



This is not the first time such a situation has happened; similar cases have been witnessed across the world. In the recent past, a tourist was captured on camera balancing on the edge of a 530-foot cliff in the UK for the purpose of taking a selfie. This is yet another instance that shows that many people are willing to risk their lives just to capture the perfect selfie.



Since social media is now the major determinant of human behaviour, it is high time people put their lives before the YouTube and Instagram fame. This example is a perfect illustration of the risks of carelessness while trying to get as many likes and shares on the social sites.