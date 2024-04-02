Watch viral video: Man books Uber auto for Rs 62, but gets Rs 7.66 crore bill then...

Viral
After Deepak faced this unusual incident, his friend Ashish Mishra took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of it.
In a bizarre incident, an Uber customer was recently left shocked after he received a bill of 7.66 crore after taking a routine auto ride on Friday.
Deepak Tenguriya, a daily Uber commuter booked an auto ride for just Rs 62 using the Uber India app. However, upon reaching, Deepak received a bill worth Rs 7.66 crore.
सुबह-सुबह @Uber_India ने @TenguriyaDeepak को इतना अमीर बना दिया कि Uber की फ्रैंचाइजी लेने की सोच रहा है अगला. मस्त बात है कि अभी ट्रिप कैंसल भी नहीं हुई है. 62 रुपये में ऑटो बुक करके तुरंत बनें करोडपति कर्ज़दार. pic.twitter.com/UgbHVcg60t— Ashish Mishra (@ktakshish) March 29, 2024
As the post went viral, the official X page of Uber India Customer Support posted an apology and stated that they were investigating the matter.