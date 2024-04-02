Watch viral video: Man books Uber auto for Rs 62, but gets Rs 7.66 crore bill then...

After Deepak faced this unusual incident, his friend Ashish Mishra took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of it.

In a bizarre incident, an Uber customer was recently left shocked after he received a bill of 7.66 crore after taking a routine auto ride on Friday.

Deepak Tenguriya, a daily Uber commuter booked an auto ride for just Rs 62 using the Uber India app. However, upon reaching, Deepak received a bill worth Rs 7.66 crore.

As the post went viral, the official X page of Uber India Customer Support posted an apology and stated that they were investigating the matter.