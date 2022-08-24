Search icon
Little girl dances to trending Instagram song 'Gomi Gomi' in Delhi metro: Watch viral video

Little girl can be seen performing adorable dancing steps to the popular song "gomi gomi" that has become trendy on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

Photo: Instagram/@samairagurung23

Whether it's them engaging in risky sports or performing to popular songs, people go to great lengths to go viral on social media. However, children do not need to exert as much effort. In order to win over internet users, they only need to be themselves.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One video of a young girl in the metro recently went viral. Samaira, a little child, can be seen performing adorable dancing steps to the popular song "Gomi Gomi" that has become trendy on Instagram. 

If you watch closely, a guy can be seen dancing behind Samaira and performing some funny moves, which is why netizens are finding this viral video to be both adorable and humorous.

READ | 'Bollywood inspired arrest': Cops dressed as zomato agent detain chain-snatchers in Mumbai

The video was posted to the Instagram account "samairagurung23." The popular video has received over 3 crore views and more than 30 lakh likes on the social media platform thus far. Over 8,000 users left comments.

