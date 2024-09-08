Watch viral video: IIT Kanpur student tries to sneak into class during lecture, here's what happened next

A humorous video of a student sneaking into an IIT Kanpur lecture through the backdoor has gone viral.

IIT Kanpur student's sneaky entrance goes viral: A video of a student's humorous attempt to sneak into a lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has become a viral hit on social media. Known for its challenging programs and prestigious reputation, IIT Kanpur is now in the spotlight for a lighter moment captured on camera. The footage, shared by the IIT Meme Cell, shows a student trying to discreetly enter a classroom through the backdoor after being late.

As the student makes his way in, trying to avoid drawing attention, the rest of the class bursts into laughter. The professor, noticing the commotion but pretending to be unaware, asks with a playful grin, "Did something else happen that I did not notice?" This only adds to the amusement among the students. The professor then directly addresses the situation by asking, "Somebody entered the classroom, is it so?"

Realizing that the professor has caught on, the student quickly makes his exit from the classroom. The video, which has received over 11 million views, has sparked a wave of comments and reactions online.

One viewer, Sai Aditya, who claimed to be in the class, commented, “We’re supposed to be inside by 4:05 PM. The instructor often jokes about keeping an eye on the doors, and this time was no different. He has a clear view of the entire lecture hall, and no one can escape his notice.”

Another user, Amala, shared a humorous memory, saying, "I used to mark attendance for myself and two friends in different voices when they were absent. Later, we’d sneak into the class through the back door!"

The video has not only entertained many but also highlighted the playful and lively side of campus life at IIT Kanpur.

