Watch viral video: IIT Kanpur student tries to sneak into class during lecture, here's what happened next

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Meet man, who will get millions on his 40th birthday, set to receive Rs 335 crore due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Banks to hire graduates under 25 as apprentices with stipend of...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान या�त्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive

Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

HomeViral

Viral

Watch viral video: IIT Kanpur student tries to sneak into class during lecture, here's what happened next

A humorous video of a student sneaking into an IIT Kanpur lecture through the backdoor has gone viral.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Watch viral video: IIT Kanpur student tries to sneak into class during lecture, here's what happened next
IIT Kanpur student's sneaky entrance goes viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IIT Kanpur student's sneaky entrance goes viral: A video of a student's humorous attempt to sneak into a lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has become a viral hit on social media. Known for its challenging programs and prestigious reputation, IIT Kanpur is now in the spotlight for a lighter moment captured on camera. The footage, shared by the IIT Meme Cell, shows a student trying to discreetly enter a classroom through the backdoor after being late.

As the student makes his way in, trying to avoid drawing attention, the rest of the class bursts into laughter. The professor, noticing the commotion but pretending to be unaware, asks with a playful grin, "Did something else happen that I did not notice?" This only adds to the amusement among the students. The professor then directly addresses the situation by asking, "Somebody entered the classroom, is it so?"

 

 

Realizing that the professor has caught on, the student quickly makes his exit from the classroom. The video, which has received over 11 million views, has sparked a wave of comments and reactions online.

One viewer, Sai Aditya, who claimed to be in the class, commented, “We’re supposed to be inside by 4:05 PM. The instructor often jokes about keeping an eye on the doors, and this time was no different. He has a clear view of the entire lecture hall, and no one can escape his notice.”

Another user, Amala, shared a humorous memory, saying, "I used to mark attendance for myself and two friends in different voices when they were absent. Later, we’d sneak into the class through the back door!"

The video has not only entertained many but also highlighted the playful and lively side of campus life at IIT Kanpur.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement