Watch viral video: Groom takes too long to arrive, bride's reaction stuns guests

Bridge gets on a chair to see the groom from the terrace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Watch viral video: Groom takes too long to arrive, bride's reaction stuns guests
Video of waiting bride goes viral on Instagram | Photo: Scrrengrab/Instagram

It is considered bad manners to keep anyone waiting. But this groom knows how to make it up. Every day many videos float around across social media platforms and wedding videos are undoubtedly one of the favourites of users. 

While some videos grab attention for their dancing others for their style. In this video, the bride is seen waiting for her groom who is busy dancing with his 'Baraat'. 

 

In this viral video, the bride goes onto the terrace to see her groom and climbs on a chair the look beyond the fence. As she sees the groom approaching the venue, she gives the cutest smile and netizens are loving it. 

'Abdullah start ho jao': Video of Pakistani anchors discussing Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding gifts goes viral

The video is going viral on social media platform Instagram and has been liked by over 1500 people so far. 

