Video of desi girl's sizzling dance on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang in sexy skirt goes viral, watch

Girl dancing on Besharam Rang

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan is is still running strong in theatres even after three weeks. Pathaan had released on January 25 and the film has already crossed Rs 500 mark in India. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is to be noted that Pathaan has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several films, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, etc.

The success of Pathaan and its song Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan has taken internet by storm too with several fans posting videos of recreated version of the songs from the film. Now, a video of a girl’s sexy dance to Pathaan's hit song 'Besharam Rang' has set social media on fire. The girl in the video has been identified as Sumbul and the video has got over 150k view so far.

In the video, the girl can be seen dancing to Besharam Rang on a beach wearing a hot and sexy skirt and top. The girl’s hot moves wowed everyone on social media, and her sizzling dance performance will definitely win your heart.