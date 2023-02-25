Desi girl's sensuous dance performance on Parda Parda song burns internet, watch viral video

Girl stuns in a sizzling dance video

Viral video: Dance is considered by many as one of the best ways of entertainment and many of us love to watch people dance and this is the main reason why dance videos have now become a rage on social media.

These days, Instagram and other social media platforms are full of videos of talented dancers and there are many dance videos which go viral within no time. One such video which has now grabbed the interest of the netizens and has gone viral is of a girl. In the viral video, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves of superhit Bollywood number Parda Parda. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and it is from superhit film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The film stars Ajay Devgn in lead role and the song was picturized on Gauahar Khan.

The video was shared on Instagram by a girl named Kashika and you won’t be able to stop watching the girl’s sizzling dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

After being shared on Instagram, the video has received over one lakh likes so far. Netizens are liking the girl’s woman's graceful performance and lauding her in the comments section.

" Looking so much stunning," one Instagram user said. "Would love to see you perform again,” commented another user. Many people also used fire and love-struck emoticons in their comments.