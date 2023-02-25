Search icon
Desi girl's sensuous dance performance on Parda Parda song burns internet, watch viral video

These days, Instagram and other social media platforms are full of videos of talented dancers and there are many dance videos which go viral within no time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Desi girl's sensuous dance performance on Parda Parda song burns internet, watch viral video
Girl stuns in a sizzling dance video

Viral video: Dance is considered by many as one of the best ways of entertainment and many of us love to watch people dance and this is the main reason why dance videos have now become a rage on social media.

These days, Instagram and other social media platforms are full of videos of talented dancers and there are many dance videos which go viral within no time. One such video which has now grabbed the interest of the netizens and has gone viral is of a girl. In the viral video, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves of superhit Bollywood number Parda Parda. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and it is from superhit film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The film stars Ajay Devgn in lead role and the song was picturized on Gauahar Khan.

The video was shared on Instagram by a girl named Kashika and you won’t be able to stop watching the girl’s sizzling dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

After being shared on Instagram, the video has received over one lakh likes so far. Netizens are liking the girl’s woman's graceful performance and lauding her in the comments section.

" Looking so much stunning," one Instagram user said. "Would love to see you perform again,” commented another user. Many people also used fire and love-struck emoticons in their comments. 

Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
