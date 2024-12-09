A viral video showed a woman appearing to come back to life in her coffin, shocking viewers as her eyes suddenly opened. Later, it was revealed to be staged.

A viral video recently shocked millions of people on social media. It showed a woman lying in a coffin, looking lifeless, when her eyes suddenly opened. Many viewers believed they had just seen a miraculous event, thinking the woman had come back to life. The video quickly spread across the internet, with some people suggesting it could be a rare medical phenomenon called the “Lazarus effect,” where people appear to return to life after being declared dead. Others believed the eye movement was simply a natural post-mortem reaction due to muscle relaxation.

However, the truth behind the video was very different. A second behind-the-scenes video soon revealed that the entire event had been staged. The woman was never dead, and the eye movement was part of a planned performance. Additional footage also showed her breathing normally, proving that the video was fake.

Once the truth was uncovered, many viewers felt deceived. People on social media expressed their frustration, accusing the creators of the video of exploiting sensitive topics like death to get attention and views. One commenter pointed out, “Just because something goes viral doesn’t mean it’s true.”