Viral

Watch viral video: Chaos in metro after live crabs fall out of woman's bag, here's what happened next

Since the video was posted online, it has gone viral, amassing over 15 million views, along with countless likes and comments

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

Watch viral video: Chaos in metro after live crabs fall out of woman's bag, here's what happened next
A metro passenger recently found herself in a strange situation while carrying a large bag of live crabs. As she held the plastic bag, the crabs began to escape and crawl onto the metro floor, causing chaos among the passengers.

A video of the incident shows the crabs tumbling out of the bag, prompting the woman to jump up in shock and rush towards the metro door. In her confusion, a nearby man tries to help her but quickly steps back as more crabs escape. The scene becomes hectic as other passengers look on, unsure of how to react.

Fortunately, some fellow travellers came to the woman's aid. They provided her with another bag to help contain the crabs. With the assistance of another passenger, she managed to transfer the crabs from the broken bag, but several of them fell out during the process. The two worked carefully, picking up the crabs one by one and placing them back into the bag.

Since the video was posted online, it has gone viral, amassing over 15 million views, along with countless likes and comments. 

Viewers have shared their reactions to the unusual event. One individual remarked, "I would have simply ignored it. But she really had great people with her." Another commented, "The way the crabs flopped on their back, I instantly knew they were ready to give up on life."

This unexpected incident in the metro not only shocked passengers but also highlighted the kindness of strangers in a time of chaos.

