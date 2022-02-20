WATCH Viral Video: Man buys scooter with a sack full of savings in coins, netizens applaud

An Assam man is going viral on social media for buying a new scooter using a sack full of his savings in coins. The shopkeeper from Assam's Barpeta bought a two-wheeler from his savings which consisted of a sack full of coins worth Rs. 22,000.

"I wanted to buy a two-wheeler, but the cost was too big that required me to save over a long period of time," the man was quoted as saying. The incident came to light when YouTuber Hirak J Das posted his story on Facebook along with some pictures. "Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfil a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little," Das wrote.

A senior staff at the automobile showroom from where the two-wheeler was purchased said that it took them two to three hours to count the sack full of coins. The showroom accepted the payment for the two-wheeler in coins and the rest of the amount was paid through financing.

The shopkeeper said that he saved up for months, setting aside some change to fulfil his dream of buying a two-wheeler. Once the amount saved was sufficient he visited a scooter showroom. His amazing story is now inspiring people online.

The Youtuber's video showed three men carrying a sack full of coins inside the showroom. The money was transferred into plastic baskets after which the staff counted it. The video ends with the shopkeeper signing the papers and collecting the keys of the scooter.

