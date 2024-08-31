Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

Following a lengthy investigation, the police rescued Prithvi from Tanuj Chahar in Aligarh on August 27, the two-year-old was kidnapped over 11 months ago.

However, before Chahar handed over the child, they appeared inseparable. In the video, the child is seen and heard crying as officers forcibly separate them, eventually returning the sobbing child to his mother, who was waiting outside with her family. Interestingly, even the kidnapper was seen wiping away tears as the child was taken away from him.

For more than a year, Chahar, 33, who was a resident of Agra and a former head constable in the Reserve Police Lines in Aligarh, eluded the law. Chahar, who was suspended from his police duties, avoided detection by using his understanding of law enforcement protocols.



He avoided using a phone and changed his appearance often while living in a hut next to the Yamuna River with Prithvi. He even pretended to be an ascetic recluse and grew a long beard in order to hide his identity.

After asking Prithvi's mother, Poonam Chaudhary, whom he had previously met, to leave her house with him, Chahar abducted Prithvi. Chahar allegedly abducted her child when she refused, hoping to make them both run away.



The abductor went to Jaipur in search of the woman he loved, but she had already gotten married to someone else, according to a previous News18 story. After a year, he located her and moved to Jaipur to live with her; however, because they were both already married, their families disapproved and they eventually split up.

The woman gave birth during this time, which influenced Chahar's choice to take the child hostage. Then, Chahar began claiming that the child was his, and when he was unable to convince the mother to accompany him in Uttar Pradesh, he attempted, in a last-ditch effort, to get back together with her by kidnapping the child in the hopes that she would come back for the child's sake.

According to Jaipur Police ASP Poonamchand Vishnoi, who spoke with the publication, Chahar was being watched and had been in contact with the child's mother during his escape. He did, however, succeed in eluding detection by regularly switching up his phone and location, even going so far as to mock the police by saying they would never find him.

Prithvi's mother, meanwhile, has made it apparent that she wants to cut all contact with the accused. Chahar was allegedly tracked by the police operation, which involved a special team and several locations, including Mathura, Agra, and Vrindavan.