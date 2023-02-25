Search icon
Watch: Viral boy from Bihar beautifully sings Jubin Nautiyal’s Dil Janiye, singer reacts

Amarjeet Jaikar, a young man from Samastipur, Bihar, became an overnight sensation. His melodious voice touched the hearts of numerous people and they shared his video on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Watch: Viral boy from Bihar beautifully sings Jubin Nautiyal’s Dil Janiye, singer reacts
New Delhi: The power of social media in today's society is unquestionable, especially for people with skills  but don't have the means to find an audience for it. . Amarjeet Jaikar, a young man from Samastipur, Bihar, became an overnight sensation. His melodious voice touched the hearts of numerous people and they shared his video on social media. The clip garnered millions of views, making him a  viral sensation. 

It appears that singer Jubin Nautiyal has also become a big admirer of Amarjeet. Nautiyal posted a video of Amarjeet singing Dil Janiye from the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The singer shared the video with a heart emoji, and it has already gained traction on the internet.

The video has received over 471k views and numerous compliments from netizens. In the comments section, people couldn't stop praising Amarjeet's talent. Many people in the comments tagged music composers and requested them to give Amarjeet an opportunity in Bollywood.

Amarjeet frequently posts videos of himself singing Bollywood songs on YouTube. Amarjeet spoke with ANI after his video went viral to express his gratitude. He said Neetu Chandra had called and offered to take him to Mumbai. When asked about his background, he stated that he comes from a long line of performers and that he is currently attending college. His father runs a small salon.

Watch this amazing clip of Amarjeet crooning the 'Teri Galliyan' song:

