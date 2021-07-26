Watch video: "Unusually large" meteor lights up the night sky in Norway before hitting Earth

Video footage has emerged from the European country of Norway of an awe-inspiring celestial event. Witnesses saw powerful flashes of light turn the night sky yellow before they hit loud bangs as a meteorite struck a nearby forest.

A search is on for an unusually large #meteor that may have landed near Oslo, #Norway. https://t.co/kVPT0MQuuk pic.twitter.com/1sW1lpKmPg — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 25, 2021

While there’s no report of injuries or related damage from the meteorite event, the police in Norway were flooded with emergency calls of panicked citizens.

The hunt for the meteorite is one with a team scanning a forest called Finnemarka, around 60 kilometres west of the Norwegian capital of Oslo, which is believed to be the site of the crash.

Watch: Powerful flashes in the sky light up city centre in Norway at night:

Meteors are space rocks that penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and eventually become balls of fire due to friction as the fall towards land.

While most meteors burn up in the atmosphere before coming near the ground, some survive the inferno to hit the Earth and are known as meteorites.

The meteor was visible as a bright fireball in the night sky for at least five seconds after appearing at around 01:00 local time (04:30 IST), as per the Norwegian Meteor Network. It further reported the speed of the meteor at approximately 16.3 kilometres per second the meteor and was visible for large parts of Scandinavia’s southern region.

As per Norwegian astronomer Vegard Rekaa, his wife who was awake at the time saw “fantastic” visuals of the meteor heard “shaking in the air” before an explosion. As per Rekaa’s wife, she felt something heavy had fallen near their house, the astronomer told BBC.

Watch: Norway's meteor strike captured from a car

As per him, it was an event “very seldom seen" either in Norway or in any other part of the planet.

As per initial analysis, the meteor is estimated to have weighed around 10 kg.

Morten Bilet, who is among Rekaa’s colleagues at Norwegian Meteor Network, also witnessed the event which he described as spooky rather than dangerous. As per Bilet, meteor probably hit the asteroid belt of our solar system when it was travelling between Mars and Jupiter.