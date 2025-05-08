Rajasthan's iconic Jaisalmer Fort went completely dark during a blackout as part of mock drills conducted across Indian states amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The historic sandstone fort, which is also known as Golden Fort, is usually illuminated at night.

Rajasthan's glittering Jaisalmer Fort went completely dark during a blackout as part of mock drills conducted across Indian states amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The historic sandstone fort, which is also known as known as Sonar Quila (or Golden Fort), is usually illuminated at night, casting a mesmerising golden spark that is visible from kilometers away. The countrywide mock drills were conducted following India's Operation Sindoor, in which several terror camps in Pakistan were struck.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Moment of blackout at Jaisalmer Fort in Jaisalmer, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/MCW7Mwhn71 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Rajasthan on high alert

Rajasthan, which shares over 1,000 kilometers of border with Pakistan, has been on high alert since the anti-terror operation. All districts situated along the international border -- including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Ganganagar -- were asked to enforce blackouts lasting several hours during the night. All schools located in border districts were also ordered to remain shut.

Operation Sindoor

India conducted mock drills at 244 locations on Wednesday, which included ringing air raid sirens, enforcing blackouts, carrying out simulated explosions, and acting out firefighting and evacuation operations. The mock drills came after India launched overnight missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation began shortly after 1:00 am and lasted for 25 minutes, reportedly killing 70 terrorists and leaving dozens wounded. The strikes came two weeks after a brazen terrorist attack -- which has been linked to Pakistan -- in Kashmir's Pahalgam wherein 26 people were killed.