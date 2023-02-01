Search icon
Watch: Video of Pakistani man dancing to Bollywood song Bang Bang goes viral

Pakistan man dances his heart out to Bollywood songs Bang Bang and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Pakistan man grooves to bollywood songs | Photo: Instagram/screengrab

Videos of Pakistani citizens dancing to Bollywood songs have caught the attention of netizens on social media many times. Recently one such video has gone viral where a Pakistani man is dancing to the song Bang Bang and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. 

The video was shared by an Instagram user @rayyansheikh123. In the video, the man is seen grooving to the songs energetically as a crowd surrounds him in a circle. The video is made even more attracting by the cheers and clapping of the people around him. 

The video has been liked by more than 3000 people since it was uploaded. The clip has also garnered several comments of appreciation for his performance. 

 

One user said, "Keep it up, bro. Best wishes." Another person said, "Lovely choreography and song choice. We love that you perform with your facial expressions as well; this is engaging for the audience. You put your heart and soul into the dance. Very gifted, well done." 

A third person added, "Favourite person. Nice steps." "Outstanding," said a fourth. Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis on the post.

