Watch: Video of Pakistani girls’ sizzling dance on Nora Fatehi’s Manike goes viral

It would not be wrong to say that the girls have left Nora Fatehi behind through their hot dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Pakistani girls dancing on Manike song

The trend of Pakistani dance videos getting viral is growing with each passing day. Pakistani dance videos started grabbing attention of netizens after the video of a young Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ went viral. Now, a video of two Pakistani girls dancing on popular Bollywood song ‘Manike’ is breaking the internet.

In the viral video, two beautiful Pakistani girls can be seen dancing to the superhit Bollywood track ‘Manike’, which was filmed on Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi.  The girls are wearing attractive lehanga and their dance moves are leaving the crowd stunned. Netizens are praising the video and hailing the girls for their sizzling moves. It would not be wrong to say that the girls have left Nora Fatehi behind through their hot dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ghaffar Farooq (@filmsbyghaffar)

The video has been shared on Instagram by filmsbyghaffar and has received 378,607 views up till now.

Few days ago, the video of another Pakistani girl dancing to ‘Manike’ had gone viral. The girl in that viral video was wearing a beautiful black dress. 

