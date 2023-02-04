Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Video of Pakistani girl’s sizzling dance on Bollywood song Humma Humma goes viral

A few days ago, video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha singing old Bollywood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ went viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Watch: Video of Pakistani girl’s sizzling dance on Bollywood song Humma Humma goes viral
Pakistani girl dances on Humma Humma

These days dance videos are a rage on Instagram and other social media platforms and there are several Pakistani girls and boys who also share their videos on social media just like their Indian counterparts.

A few days ago, video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha singing old Bollywood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ went viral on the internet and the girl has now become very famous in India as well. Now, another video of a Pakistan girl dancing on popular Bollywood chartbuster ‘Humma Humma’ has gone viral on the internet.

Here’s the viral video

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the girl can be seen grooving seductively to ‘Humma Humma’ song. The girl is wearing a blue shirt and jeans. The video has won the heart of netizens and it has received many likes and over 50K views so far. The video has been shared on Youtube by Saju (SM).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.