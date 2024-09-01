Watch: Video of Pakistan civil services aspirant interview goes viral, it has a SHOCKING Katrina Kaif connection

Candidates for civil service examinations put in a lot of study time, keep up with current affairs, and even participate in mock interviews to experience what it's like to face real-world difficulties. A video of a Pakistani institute questioning a candidate for the civil services has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, despite the fact that many of these mock interviews are difficult and leave candidates sweating.



As heard in the video, the interviewer asks the candidate about his favourite actor and the physical aspect of her that he finds most admirable. He also asks him a question regarding Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. The young man answers that his favourite actor is Pakistani actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem when the interviewer asks him who his favourite actor is at the beginning of the video. The candidate is then questioned about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem's favourite body part. In response, the candidate says he likes her eyes, but the interviewer looks unsatisfied and asks him to identify a body part that is below the neck. Trying to maintain his composure, the candidate first seems uncertain but then says, "I like her hands."

Still, his questions did not end here. When he later asks which Indian actor the candidate is most fond of, the man replies that Katrina Kaif is. After that, the interviewer poses a hypothetical question about Kaif. The hypothetical inquiry concerns India's alleged preparations for a "nuclear attack on Pakistan," and it is suggested that Katrina Kaif possesses knowledge on how to avert it. The man's job now is to approach her and obtain the information. But what would he do if he were in a "relationship" with Katrina Kaif, which is the only way to accomplish that?



"Obviously, Sir, I have to do such type of things for the country's protection," the candidate responds. The interviewer asks, "You will have a relationship with Katrina Kaif?" looking surprised.

