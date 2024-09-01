Watch: Video of Mukesh Ambani enjoying lunch with newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in Paris goes viral

The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, was spotted enjoying a leisurely lunch in Paris.

The Ambani family, one of India's most prominent business families, was recently spotted enjoying a leisurely lunch in Paris. The trio, comprising Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani, and Anant's wife Radhika Merchant, was seen spending quality time together in an open garden area.

A video of their outing quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans and followers. In the video, Anant Ambani can be seen sitting at a table in a restaurant, while Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant join him for a relaxed meal.

Anant Ambani opted for a casual look, wearing an off-white shirt with a floral pattern. Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, made a bold statement with a vibrant orange dress paired with a white handbag. Mukesh Ambani kept his attire simple, sporting a blue shirt.

The Ambani family's trip to Paris comes just a few months after Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding in July. The newlywed couple, along with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal, had previously visited Paris and even attended the Olympic Games.

Another video of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently went viral, showing the couple enjoying their time together in Paris. The newlyweds were seen strolling through the city, visiting tourist attractions, attending Olympic events, and even shopping at luxury stores. They also took the time to greet journalists who approached them.

The Ambani wedding, which took place on July 12 in Mumbai, was a lavish affair. Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, exchanged vows in a ceremony attended by celebrities, politicians, and world leaders. A grand reception followed on July 14, marking the culmination of the three-day wedding celebrations.