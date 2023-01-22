Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

WATCH: Video of man dancing to Pathaan's ‘Besharam Rang' goes viral and it has a Bilawal Bhutto connection

Pakistan man dances to Besharam rang has gone viral as people think he is Bilawal Bhutto

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

WATCH: Video of man dancing to Pathaan's ‘Besharam Rang' goes viral and it has a Bilawal Bhutto connection
Pakistan man dances to besharam rang goes viral | Photo: Twitter/screengrab

A harmless video of a man and a woman at a wedding dancing rather graciously has made Pakistan's foreign minister the subject of social media humour. This video started taking rounds on social media recently, where a man and a woman are performing a dance at a wedding in Pakistan to the new, 'controversial' song 'Besharam Rang', from Shah Rukh Khan's soon-to-be-released movie Pathaan. 

Now the twist is that the man dancing in the video looks exactly like Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. Now netizens are flooding Twitter with funny memes about Bilawal Bhutto. In reality, the man dancing in the video is identified as Mehroz Baig, a student of media sciences from Karachi. 

Read:  'So refreshing' says netizens as group of girls dance their hearts out to 'London Thumakda': Watch viral video

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.