WATCH: Video of man dancing to Pathaan's ‘Besharam Rang' goes viral and it has a Bilawal Bhutto connection

A harmless video of a man and a woman at a wedding dancing rather graciously has made Pakistan's foreign minister the subject of social media humour. This video started taking rounds on social media recently, where a man and a woman are performing a dance at a wedding in Pakistan to the new, 'controversial' song 'Besharam Rang', from Shah Rukh Khan's soon-to-be-released movie Pathaan.

Now the twist is that the man dancing in the video looks exactly like Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. Now netizens are flooding Twitter with funny memes about Bilawal Bhutto. In reality, the man dancing in the video is identified as Mehroz Baig, a student of media sciences from Karachi.

The person in the video isn't Bilawal Bhutto but Mehroz Baig. https://t.co/G3nZI3031c pic.twitter.com/qeLxN6jyDd — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 22, 2023

आइए मिलिए एक बार पूर्व पाकिस्तान प्रधान मंत्री बेनज़ीर भुट्टो — जिन्हें आत्मघाती बम और गोलीबारी से मार कर हत्या कर दी थी — के इस लायक़ बेटे से ।



गौर तलब है की इस मुल्क के कुछ मियाँ बंदूको से बात करते है तो कुछ इन लचकीले नाच की कलाओं से — दोनो ही ख़तरनाकpic.twitter.com/UIfBLFKCNB — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) January 21, 2023

