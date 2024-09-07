Twitter
Watch: Video of Jaguar's deadly fight with crocodile go viral, who won?

This viral video has left viewers in awe of the jaguar’s strength and nature’s wild beauty.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 04:03 PM IST

Watch: Video of Jaguar's deadly fight with crocodile go viral, who won?
A dramatic video of a jaguar fighting a crocodile in the wild has gone viral on Instagram. The clip was shared by the Jaguar Ecological Reserve and has gathered over 40,000 likes and five lakh views. It was filmed by Michael during his visit to the reserve.

In the video, the jaguar quietly sneaks up on the crocodile near the water. Then, in a quick move, the jaguar jumps on the crocodile, overpowering it. After a short struggle, the jaguar drags the crocodile to the riverbank, showing its incredible hunting skills.

Watch

 

Many viewers were amazed by the fight. One person commented, "The hunter becomes the hunted," while another said, "Wait. Did the jaguar swim underwater to sneak up on the caiman?? Wow!" Others simply called the video “Amazing!”

Jaguars are strong, powerful hunters, known for their ability to take down large prey. Their bite is so strong it can crush the skulls of their victims, which makes them different from other big cats. This viral video has left viewers in awe of the jaguar’s strength and nature’s wild beauty.

