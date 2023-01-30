Search icon
Watch: Video of groom’s friends dancing on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang breaks the internet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khas has returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:05 AM IST


Groom's friend's dance performance on Besharam Rang goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Pathaan’ has created many new records at the box-office since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh Khas has returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with Pathaan and it seems that SRK fans are loving the return of King Khan to the silver screen.

Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang is also a super-hit and now a video of a group of boys performing to Besharam Rang at a wedding has gone crazy viral.

The viral video was shared by a person named Angad Chadha on Instagram. It was Angad’s wedding where his friends made an entry on the dance floor and performed on Besharam Rang. The boys can also be seen trying the hook step of the song which is filmed on Deepika Padukone.

"When Besharmi is the new trend," reads the text in the video.

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twisters Wedding Choreography (@twistersweddingchoreography)

The video has got over one lakh likes and more than  a million views so far.

One user commented, "Why don't I have friends like these?"

Another user commented,”I want to see the full dance.”

Besharam Rang is sung by by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar.

