VIRAL

Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'

A video of Diwali celebrations at Google’s Hyderabad office is making netizens envious, courtesy of the infectious energy and creativity of employees fully immersing themselves in the festivities.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 01:11 PM IST

Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'
Tech giant Google celebrated Diwali in style at its offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. A video of Diwali celebrations at Google’s Hyderabad office is making netizens envious, courtesy of the infectious energy and creativity of employees fully immersing themselves in the festivities. The office is decked out with dazzling lights, intricate rangoli designs, food stalls, games, and painting activities.

The clip comes with a caption, “Diwali Party at Google Hyderabad,” and has already amassed over 122,000 views so far. A netizen wrote, “This is dream work for any employee.” Another user mentioned, “I am from Noida, aisa nhi hota idher,” showcasing the contrast in cultures of two workplaces. Similarly, one said: One user added, 'Hum layoff me nikle hue employees kahan jaayein.”
A person wrote: “ bhai yaar thoda sa block hojao ye ese mood kharab kar rhe ho.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In Bengaluru, the Google office was transformed into a food paradise, with a lavish buffet spread featuring dishes like stir-fried noodles, kebabs, and desserts. The video of the celebration showed the office decorated with marigold garlands and snack jars filled with namkeen.

Meanwhile, amid heavy investment in artificial intelligence products, tech companies are undergoing major staff reductions. And  Google has cut over 100 jobs in design-related roles, according to CNBC.  These layoffs are part of a broader restructuring effort to prioritise artificial intelligence infrastructure and improve collaboration. Some affected employees have until early December to find alternative positions within Google. This isn't an isolated incident, as Google has laid off hundreds of employees across various departments since the start of the year, including its global business unit and Platforms & Devices unit. The company has also offered voluntary exit packages to over 25,000 employees in certain departments. Back in February, too, Google let go of workers from its cloud unit to focus on areas described as “critical to our business and ensure our long-term success.”

