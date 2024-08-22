Watch: Video of goats' unusually long ears touching ground goes viral, they are called…

Recently a video of the Gulabi Pateri goat, a popular goat breed found in the Middle East, and Pakistan, has gone viral for having unusually long ears that can touch the ground while standing.

Some animals have long noses, while others have elongated feet or large tongues. However, there is one particular goat breed that is doing the rounds on the internet for having remarkably long ears.

Recently a video of the Gulabi Pateri goat, a popular goat breed found in the Middle East, and Pakistan, has gone viral for having unusually long ears that can touch the ground while standing.

The Gulabi Pateri goats are truly a sight to behold, with their distinctive body part being their exceptionally long ears that extend past their shoulders and reach all the way down to their feet.

In the viral video, it also mentions that they are highly valued for their premium quality of milk and meat. Moreover, their personalities reflect a docile nature and friendliness, making them easier to look after.

Watch the viral video here:

In countries like the United States of America and China, these goats aren't just farm animals. They're cherished pets, loved for their unique looks. The video has garnered more than 25 million views.

Gulabi goats are large-bodied goats.

They are uniquely all-white in colour with pink skin. The name 'Gulabi' itself is derived from the word for pink. The white hair with underlying pink skin gives the breed a soft pink appearance.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.