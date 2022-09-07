Watch: Video of elderly woman selling chocolates on train goes viral, inspires netizens

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

Nothing, not even your age, can stop you if you are passionate about your goal. An elderly woman carrying a box of chocolates and other food things was seen approaching passengers on a Mumbai local train in a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Netizens are admiring her spirit because she is working hard to support herself even as she ages, when many might turn to others for support. The heart-warming video went viral as it was shared on many social media platforms. This video was posted on Swati Maliwal's Twitter account. It has received more than 5,000 likes and over a lakh views on the internet so far.

READ | Bengaluru floods: Anand Mahindra shares a video of people using cranes on road

And as soon as the video went viral, users flooded the comments section.One of the users wrote, "Sometimes we should buy things from these hardworking people even if we don`t need them. It can help them a lot ". Another user commented, "Salute to this elderly lady. She is inspiring the youth who simply make excuses". People also enquired about her contact details.

(With inputs from ANI)