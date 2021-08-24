WATCH: Video of anaconda crossing highway in Brazil goes viral

Wild animals crossing streets is not an uncommon sight but such clips never go out of fashion. Recently, a pride of lions was spotted wandering around a port in Gujarat while a family of elephants travelled across China visiting different cities for months.

Now, a video has emerged on Instagram that shows a massive anaconda deciding to cross a highway road. The massive snake creates quite a commotion among people passing by. A huddle quickly forms around him as the phenomenal sight catches attention of more people.

As the anaconda enters the tarmac, cars are left stunned and stand motionless as it slowly slithers past them and up the divider to move on to the other side.

The video also shows a few onlookers helping the animal cross the street and signalling incoming vehicles to stop and make way for the anaconda.

Instagram users were quick to applause the good Samaritans helping the marvellous beast who invariably ended up in a dangerous human location.

The video was posted by the Instagram handle animalsventure three days ago with the caption: Drivers had to halt their journey along a road in Brazil to make way for an anaconda to cross the road. However, the exact timing and location of the video could not be verified.

The viral video has collected almost half a million views in less than 72 hours.

Anacondas, native to the continent of South America, were relatively lesser known in India until a Hollywood movie made the mammoth reptile famous the world over.