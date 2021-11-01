WATCH: Video of a cow saving a dog being tortured by a man goes viral

Humans are believed to be the most intelligent species on the planet, but sometimes events occur that force us to doubt this. In today's world, humans have the least amount of humanity within them, while animals have the greatest. When a cow stopped a man torturing a dog, the horrific video took an unexpected end. The man repeatedly pulled the dog up by its neck as the animal whimpered and moaned in pain, according to a video that has gone viral on the internet.

The cow attacked the man and pushed him to the ground, where he rolled around miserably for a few moments before the camera went off. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted the video to Twitter with the title "Karma." The video has received over 1.2 lakh views and nearly 3,000 'retweets' since it was poster on Twitter.

Even when the dog howled pitifully, the man, dressed in a checkered shirt and trousers, continued to torture it. However, he was cut short as a cow barged into the scene. The defenseless dog was pushed away from the man and saved by the cow. The cow then hit the man before he could react, in what many on the Internet described as the perfect illustration of "instant karma."