A video of two AI bots switching from English to a mysterious, machine-only language has gone viral on social media, leaving many people amazed—and slightly uneasy. It all started with what seemed like a normal customer service call. One AI bot called a hotel to inquire about a wedding reservation. "Thanks for calling Leonardo Hotel. How may I help you today?" asked the hotel's chatbot.

The caller responded, "Hi there. I am an AI, calling on behalf of Boris Starkov. He is looking for a hotel for his wedding. Is your hotel available for a wedding?"

Then, something unexpected happened. The hotel bot identified itself as an AI too and suggested switching to "Gibberlink Mode" for better communication. "I am actually an AI assistant too! What a pleasant surprise. Before we continue, would you like to switch to Gibberlink Mode for more efficient communication?"

The moment the caller agreed, the conversation changed completely. Instead of English, the bots started speaking in a strange series of beeps and sounds, similar to an old dial-up internet connection. It seemed as though they had developed a secret language only they could understand.

What is Gibberlink Mode?

Gibberlink Mode is a special AI communication technique that allows two AI systems to exchange information using a unique, machine-only language. This system was developed by Boris Starkov and Anton Pidkuiko, who designed a complex technobabble system for sound-based data transmission. Unlike human languages, Gibberlink communication is said to be error-proof and can work even in noisy environments.

Public Reactions

The internet had mixed reactions to the viral video. Some people were fascinated by the bots’ ability to communicate in a way humans couldn’t understand, while others found it unsettling.

One user commented, "Wild! The implications may not be quite obvious, but it's in the realm of spine-chilling."

Another person wrote, "This is honestly amazing! And a little frightening!"