Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Bollywood's OG sex symbol, never became top heroine, worked with Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, left India for Pakistan when...

Meet woman, Indian-origin lawyer in US, who was fired from company's chief legal officer post due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

HomeViral

Viral

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Some of the recent viral videos have raised many eyebrows as to how VIPs and normal devotees are treated at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol in Mumbai, which is visited by millions of people during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, has been criticized for developing VIP culture and discriminating against ordinary devotees. Some of the recent viral videos have raised many eyebrows as to how VIPs and normal devotees are treated at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

In one video, people were seen standing in a long line, some of them having waited for 12 hours and were being pushed and dragged by the security guards before they could even bend their heads in front of the Ganpati idol. On the other hand, a VIP family was allowed to take pictures in front of the idol without anyone being in a hurry.

Another video showed the scenes of chaos as several dozen devotees stormed into the pandal when the gates were opened for a couple of minutes to let more people in to get a glimpse of the idol.

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka, the billionaire, posted one video on X and discussed unequal treatment of devotees. ‘Why do they take VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja?’ The common devotee has to wait for long hours, and there are so many people around you, which shows the inequality in the treatment. Isn’t faith equal for everyone?’ he questioned.

Many users of social media also had the same feeling as Goenka, where they felt for the devotees who stood in lines and in large crowds to get a darshan of the idol once, while VIPs are seen standing and taking time in front of the idol without even standing in lines.

The comment of one of the users was: “It should be declared ‘VIP Only’ pandal; common people travel long distances and struggle a lot with their devotion to get this treatment and darshan for microseconds.

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which was started in 1934, has been regarded as one of the most pious Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, where people from all sections of society visit. However, recent backlash has emerged to question the mandal’s adherence to the principles of ‘sarvajanik’ or public in its name.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Viral video: Indian woman sets internet on fire with her dance on Shreya Ghoshal's song, watch here

Viral video: Indian woman sets internet on fire with her dance on Shreya Ghoshal's song, watch here

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement