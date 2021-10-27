Search icon
WATCH: Video from 2008 when Elon Musk was nearly out of cash goes viral, Tesla boss reacts

In the throwback video from 2008, Elon Musk reveals that he was working on minimum pay, essentially as a volunteer, at the time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 07:09 PM IST

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is today the world's richest man. He recently created history be adding an unimaginable Rs 2.71 lakh crore to his wealth in a single day. However, things were not so fortunate for Musk over a decade ago.

Back then in 2008, Musk had invested all his Paypal winnings into the vision of electric cars at Tesla, and space transportation at SpaceX. A video from the time where Musk is explaining his vision for the cutting-edge companies in an interview went viral. The reason for the video going viral isn't just Musk's vision but also the fact that he reveals that he is working on minimum pay, essentially as a volunteer. 

This was due to the operational dynamics of his companies, as Musk explained in the 1 minute 8 second video, where all of Tesla's earnings went back into research and development work on low-cost environmental friendly cars. The video has resurfaced after years and it quickly went viral and also grab the attention of the business tycoon himself. Have a look at the enlightening interview:

 

 

Shared by the Tesla Silicon Valley Club on Twitter, the clip has already been viewed more than 2.7 million times. Reacting to the post where Musk was tagged, the Tesla chief wrote, "Wow, 13 years ago."

 

 

Musk's net worth currently stands at $253.8 billion, making him the wealthiest in the world by a massive margin of $57 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is currently the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $196.1 billion.

 

 

 

