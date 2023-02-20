Watch video: Desi girl’s sensuous dance on Pathaan’s Besharam Rang goes viral

Girl dances on Besharam rang

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine these days as his latest release Pathaan has broken all earnings record at the box-office. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important role, is expected to do business of Rs 1000 crore worldwide soon. The film is still running strong in theatres. Pathaan had released on January 25 and it has already crossed Rs 500 mark in India. Pathaan has surpassed the lifetime collections of several films, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, etc.

Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan has also gone viral on social media and both these songs are being loved by Shah Rukh Khan fans. Several social media users keep on posting videos of recreated version of Besharam Rang on Instagram and other social media platforms. Now, a video of a girl’s hot dance to 'Besharam Rang' has gone viral. The girl in the video has been identified as Tanu Rawat and the video has got over 3 lakh views so far.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, the girl can be seen dancing to Besharam Rang in a sexy dress. The girl’s hot moves have grabbed the attention of netizens and many of them her praising the girl for her sizzling dance performance.