Watch video: Desi girl’s sizzling dance on Dilbar song goes viral, netizens say 'wah kya baat hai'

In the viral video shared on Instagram, a girl can be seen showing her hot dance moves to superhit Bollywood number ‘Dilbar Dilbar’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Girl shows sizzling dance moves

Dancing is regarded by many as one of the best ways to express happiness and relax the body and mind. These days dance videos are a rage on the internet with many people posting their dance videos on Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms. There are many dance videos which go viral within no time and one such video which has now gone viral is posted by a girl.

In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves to superhit Bollywood number ‘Dilbar Dilbar’. It may be recalled that Dilbar song was picturised on Sushmita Sen and recently Nora Fatehi has danced to the captivating beats of Dilbar. The girl is wearing a black legging and blue top and she is dancing on the terrace of her home.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received over 8k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her sizzling dance moves. "Wow so sexy,” commented an user. “Kya baat hai, bahut khoob,” wrote another.

