The prime minister of Albania has got everyone talking after giving a special welcome to Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni at a summit hosted by his country. Videos doing the rounds on social media show PM Edi Rama getting down on one knee and joining his hands to greet the Italian PM.

The prime minister of Albania has got everyone talking after giving a special welcome to Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni at a summit hosted by his country. Videos doing the rounds on social media platforms show PM Edi Rama getting down on one knee and joining his hands to greet the Italian PM. In the viral clips, Rama can be seen standing on a red carpet holding an umbrella as it rains. When Meloni approaches, the PM gently puts down the umbrella while kneeling and joining his hands.

EPC summit

After Meloni walked down the carpet, the two European leaders shared a warm hug and posed for pictures. The videos are from the sixth edition of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, which was held on Friday, May 16. The summit brings together members of the European Union (EU) and 20 other nations. In this year's summit, the war in Ukraine and issues around migration dominated conversations among the leaders.

About Edi Rama

Edi Rama, 60, a towering figure with a larger-than-life personality, had a smile and word for each of the more than 40 leaders who attended the summit. Just a few days ago, his Socialist Party secured a historic fourth straight term in the national election. Rama has notably vowed to take his small country of nearly 2.8 million people into the EU by 2030.