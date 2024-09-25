Watch video: A woman making just '1 popcorn' goes viral, know why it is becoming so popular on social media

Loewen prepares food in a most unconventional manner; she puts a single piece of sweet corn in a non-stick pan

A video about a content creator Alona Loewen who made one popcorn piece has become viral on social media, including Instagram with more than 87 million views. The clip demonstrates how Loewen prepares food in a most unconventional manner; she puts a single piece of sweet corn in a non-stick pan, then a pinch of salt and a drop of oil, and stirs it gently.

What had been introduced as food preparation show soon became a suspense show. Loewen extends the time before the corn piece pops, creating suspense that was compelling to many but also annoying. Many users began to post comments to the video sharing their feelings which ranged from happy to sad. A viewer said, “That suspense almost killed me” and another said, “I am annoyed.” I just waited for that one little pop.”

The reason for the video’s success is to be found in the concept and in the rationally understandable annoyance it inspires. The audience also complained of anxiety having been caused by suspense and how the non-stick pan was handled especially when stirring. “Is everyone else feeling anxious about how they are handling the non-stick pan?” asked one user, pointing at how simple cooking procedures can cause people’s reactions on the Internet.

With social media changing constantly, videos such as this one by Loewen are a good reminder that there are many ways that content can grab the audience’s attention and make them engage. This made some viewers impatient due to the long period of time between the first and the second pop: the other viewers were experiencing the collective anticipation-within-time.