Watch video: A woman making just '1 popcorn' goes viral, know why it is becoming so popular on social media

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tiger that killed 10 people in UP's Pilibhit might have been...

MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence after court orders probe by Lokayukta police against him

Airtel launches new AI feature, check what it is and how it will impact you

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv after Israel bombardment in Lebanon, Beirut

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Tiger that killed 10 people in UP's Pilibhit might have been...

Tiger that killed 10 people in UP's Pilibhit might have been...

Airtel launches new AI feature, check what it is and how it will impact you

Airtel launches new AI feature, check what it is and how it will impact you

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

India's biggest flop film, only one Ratan Tata ever produced, had superstars, made for Rs 9 crore, it earned just Rs..

India's biggest flop film, only one Ratan Tata ever produced, had superstars, made for Rs 9 crore, it earned just Rs..

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

HomeViral

Viral

Watch video: A woman making just '1 popcorn' goes viral, know why it is becoming so popular on social media

Loewen prepares food in a most unconventional manner; she puts a single piece of sweet corn in a non-stick pan

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

Watch video: A woman making just '1 popcorn' goes viral, know why it is becoming so popular on social media
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video about a content creator Alona Loewen who made one popcorn piece has become viral on social media, including Instagram with more than 87 million views. The clip demonstrates how Loewen prepares food in a most unconventional manner; she puts a single piece of sweet corn in a non-stick pan, then a pinch of salt and a drop of oil, and stirs it gently.

What had been introduced as food preparation show soon became a suspense show. Loewen extends the time before the corn piece pops, creating suspense that was compelling to many but also annoying. Many users began to post comments to the video sharing their feelings which ranged from happy to sad. A viewer said, “That suspense almost killed me” and another said, “I am annoyed.” I just waited for that one little pop.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alona Loewen (@alonaloewen)

The reason for the video’s success is to be found in the concept and in the rationally understandable annoyance it inspires. The audience also complained of anxiety having been caused by suspense and how the non-stick pan was handled especially when stirring. “Is everyone else feeling anxious about how they are handling the non-stick pan?” asked one user, pointing at how simple cooking procedures can cause people’s reactions on the Internet.

With social media changing constantly, videos such as this one by Loewen are a good reminder that there are many ways that content can grab the audience’s attention and make them engage. This made some viewers impatient due to the long period of time between the first and the second pop: the other viewers were experiencing the collective anticipation-within-time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top 5 SEO Companies In India - 2024 Reviews

Top 5 SEO Companies In India - 2024 Reviews

'Congress has always kept...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

'Congress has always kept...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

After Bumrah picks himself over Virat Kohli on fittest cricketer in team, Ravichandran Ashwin replies, 'Let him say…'

After Bumrah picks himself over Virat Kohli on fittest cricketer in team, Ravichandran Ashwin replies, 'Let him say…'

Indian star cricketer Shreyas Iyer, his mother buy Rs 29000000 apartment in...

Indian star cricketer Shreyas Iyer, his mother buy Rs 29000000 apartment in...

Buy High-Quality Towels and Bathrobes Online and Enjoy Spa-Like Luxury

Buy High-Quality Towels and Bathrobes Online and Enjoy Spa-Like Luxury

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement