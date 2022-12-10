Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Watch: Vanshika's post-break-up crying rant goes viral, internet reacts with hilarious memes

A extremely funny phone conversation between a girl named Vanshika and her friend during a post-breakup crying session has gone crazy viral on social

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Watch: Vanshika's post-break-up crying rant goes viral, internet reacts with hilarious memes
Screengrab

New Delhi: A extremely funny phone conversation between a girl named Vanshika and her friend during a post-breakup crying session has gone crazy viral on social media. In the viral clip, Vanshika, the girl, called her friend to discuss their breakup. She expressed her heartbreak at her boyfriend's breakup on their two-month anniversary. She had gotten all dolled up for the big day when the boy told her he "wasn't sure" about their relationship. She sulked as she told her friend the story. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @hajarkagalwa and it has garnered a whooping 1.4 million views till now. Watch the clip here:

"Meri aur Akash ki 2-month anniversary ke liye threading, waxing sab karayi maine. Itna dard hua ki parlour vali ke samne cheekhein nikal gayi meri  (I had threading and waxing done for my two-month anniversary with Akash, and it was so painful that I screamed in front of the parlour staff)," Vanshika can be heard saying. "Aur bande ki audacity dekh (And look at his audacity,)" she continues. She claimed Akash told her, "I'm not sure about us; I think we should take a break."

The video quickly went viral, and Vanshika became a social media sensation. Of course, she became the subject of some hilarious memes, which you should not miss.

We've compiled a list of some of the most humourous memes for you. Take a look at this:

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.