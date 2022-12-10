Watch: Vanshika's post-break-up crying rant goes viral, internet reacts with hilarious memes

Screengrab

New Delhi: A extremely funny phone conversation between a girl named Vanshika and her friend during a post-breakup crying session has gone crazy viral on social media. In the viral clip, Vanshika, the girl, called her friend to discuss their breakup. She expressed her heartbreak at her boyfriend's breakup on their two-month anniversary. She had gotten all dolled up for the big day when the boy told her he "wasn't sure" about their relationship. She sulked as she told her friend the story. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @hajarkagalwa and it has garnered a whooping 1.4 million views till now. Watch the clip here:

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

"Meri aur Akash ki 2-month anniversary ke liye threading, waxing sab karayi maine. Itna dard hua ki parlour vali ke samne cheekhein nikal gayi meri (I had threading and waxing done for my two-month anniversary with Akash, and it was so painful that I screamed in front of the parlour staff)," Vanshika can be heard saying. "Aur bande ki audacity dekh (And look at his audacity,)" she continues. She claimed Akash told her, "I'm not sure about us; I think we should take a break."

The video quickly went viral, and Vanshika became a social media sensation. Of course, she became the subject of some hilarious memes, which you should not miss.

We've compiled a list of some of the most humourous memes for you. Take a look at this:

What Vanshika's friend did with her pic.twitter.com/el6yZbStGW December 9, 2022

Vanshika meeting her friend this weekend pic.twitter.com/4EoCanMK6D — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) December 9, 2022

Friend talking to Vanshika on phone be like pic.twitter.com/czJXCdSKnD — tushR (@heyytusharr) December 9, 2022