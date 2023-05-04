Watch: UP cop caught on camera harassing a schoolgirl, suspended

screengrab

New Delhi: In a horrific incident recorded from the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow, a police officer was allegedly captured on camera eve-teasing a schoolgirl. The footage of the incident has gone viral. The footage shows a schoolgirl riding a bicycle while being followed by a police officer.

शहादत अली पुलिस जवान है, बिना नंबर की गाड़ी लेकर स्कूल की बच्ची का पीछा कर रहा था, हिन्दू संगठन की महिला ने इसे पकड़ा और लखनऊ पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया, उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने इसे तत्काल सस्पेंड कर दिया है, इस पर FIR कर दी गई है। जब तक ये जेल न भेजा जाए इसके ख़िलाफ़ आवाज बुलंद रखें। pic.twitter.com/UISk0Decfy — Atul °Kushwaha(@RealAtulsay) May 3, 2023

A passers-by captured video of the incident. The officer was in uniform at the time of the event. When a passerby complained to the officer's actions, the officer explained that the girl was his daughter's friend.

Soon after the video went viral and the girl's parents filed a complaint, the accused police officer, Shahdat Ali, was arrested and suspended.

"A case was registered under appropriate sections of the IPC dealing with harassment by a government employee and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said DCP East Lucknow Hirdesh Kumar.

According to sources, Ali had been stalking the girl for quite some time.

Ali, who works in the police control room, is currently assigned to the PGI neighbourhood.

Ali can be seen in the video creeping slowly alongside the girl on a bicycle. He is seen urging the girl to converse with him, and the girl appears embarrassed and nervous.