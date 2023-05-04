Search icon
Watch: UP cop caught on camera harassing a schoolgirl, suspended

Soon after the video went viral and the girl's parents filed a complaint, the accused police officer, Shahdat Ali, was arrested and suspended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: In a horrific incident recorded from the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow, a police officer was allegedly captured on camera eve-teasing a schoolgirl. The footage of the incident has gone viral. The footage shows a schoolgirl riding a bicycle while being followed by a police officer.

A passers-by captured video of the incident. The officer was in uniform at the time of the event. When a passerby complained to the officer's actions, the officer explained that the girl was his daughter's friend.

"A case was registered under appropriate sections of the IPC dealing with harassment by a government employee and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said DCP East Lucknow Hirdesh Kumar.

According to sources, Ali had been stalking the girl for quite some time.

Ali, who works in the police control room, is currently assigned to the PGI neighbourhood.

Ali can be seen in the video creeping slowly alongside the girl on a bicycle. He is seen urging the girl to converse with him, and the girl appears embarrassed and nervous.

