Watch: Greater Noida woman assaulted for feeding dogs, Beta-2 police arrest accused father and son

A woman in Greater Noida struggled to feed a dog that was outside her home. The woman claims that the residents of the home in front of her broke into her residence and attacked her for feeding the dog outside. The video went viral on social media platforms and in response to the footage, the police intervened and detained the two suspects.

As soon as Beta-2 Kotwali police received the information regarding the matter, they started investigating and arrested the two accused in the incident. The suspects are both described as father and son.

The victim in this case, according to the authorities, did not submit a written report to the police station. Police said that necessary action will be taken if the complaint is received.

What was the complete incident?

Kamini Saxena, a 45-year-old woman (victim) who lives with her family in the Beta-2 sector was feeding some dogs outside her house at around 9:00 pm on Saturday night. According to the information, Kanta Prasad also resides nearby with her family who tried to stop Kamini but she didn’t. So, Kanta entered the house and assaulted Kamini.

According to police reports, the two of them have come to an agreement on their own and no complaint has been filed yet by Kamini Saxena.