Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Watch: Udupi woman's unexpected street dance performance with clown on 'Appadi Podu' goes viral

Another similar Janmashtami celebration video received a lot of attention recently on social media and went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Watch: Udupi woman's unexpected street dance performance with clown on 'Appadi Podu' goes viral
Photo: Twitter

Krishna Janmashtami was enthusiastically observed by Indians all over the country, each with their own special rituals and traditions. Social media was flooded with videos of spectacular festivities that went viral. Everyone celebrated the auspicious day with tremendous enthusiasm, whether it was visually impaired kids engaging in dahi-handi or an elderly woman climbing a human pyramid to break the handi.

 

 

Another similar Janmashtami celebration video received a lot of attention recently on social media and went viral. In the beginning of this clip, some girls are seen sitting in a car. They initially only recorded a man dancing while dressed as a clown or joker to the well-known south Indian song "Appadi Podu" from the Tamil film Ghilli.

READ | Elon Musk talks about 'much greater risk to civilization' than global warning, here's what he said

But then the girl decides she wants to dance and gets out of the car. She stepped out of the car and began dancing energetically.  During the Hindu holiday of Krishna Janmashtami in Udupi, Karnataka, India, the whole scenario quickly evolved into an unexpected street dance performance.

Sonam Mahajan, a user on Twitter, posted the video. More than 4,000 people have liked the post, and it has had over 76,000 views thus far.

READ | Viral photo of family smiling at funeral leaves netizens confused: Here's what happened?

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.