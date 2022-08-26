Watch: Udupi woman's unexpected street dance performance with clown on 'Appadi Podu' goes viral

Photo: Twitter

Krishna Janmashtami was enthusiastically observed by Indians all over the country, each with their own special rituals and traditions. Social media was flooded with videos of spectacular festivities that went viral. Everyone celebrated the auspicious day with tremendous enthusiasm, whether it was visually impaired kids engaging in dahi-handi or an elderly woman climbing a human pyramid to break the handi.

Spontaneous street dance performance during Hindu festival Krishna Janmashtami celebration in Udupi, Karnataka, India. pic.twitter.com/RP9vXIp6GI — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) August 25, 2022

Another similar Janmashtami celebration video received a lot of attention recently on social media and went viral. In the beginning of this clip, some girls are seen sitting in a car. They initially only recorded a man dancing while dressed as a clown or joker to the well-known south Indian song "Appadi Podu" from the Tamil film Ghilli.

READ | Elon Musk talks about 'much greater risk to civilization' than global warning, here's what he said

But then the girl decides she wants to dance and gets out of the car. She stepped out of the car and began dancing energetically. During the Hindu holiday of Krishna Janmashtami in Udupi, Karnataka, India, the whole scenario quickly evolved into an unexpected street dance performance.

Sonam Mahajan, a user on Twitter, posted the video. More than 4,000 people have liked the post, and it has had over 76,000 views thus far.

READ | Viral photo of family smiling at funeral leaves netizens confused: Here's what happened?