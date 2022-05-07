Watch: TV anchor tells Telugu actor Vishwak Sen to leave the studio, Twitter backs the actor

Screen grab

Devi Nagavalli and the Telugu-language news station 'TV9Telugu' are the subject of a Twitter boycott. All day long on May 6, the social media popular topics were #BoycottTelugu, #BoycottTV9Telugu, #BANAnchorDevi, and #bandevinagavalli. Vishwak Sen, the Telugu actor who was asked to leave the programme by TV9 news anchor Devi, is getting a lot of support on social media and on Friday night, the hashtag #WeSupportVishwaksen was trending in India as well.

A video of the TV9 news anchor Devi Nagavalli, show's host, ordering Vishwak Sen to leave the studio has gone viral. Vishwak Sen criticized the anchor for assaulting him personally after she called him miserable and insane. He pointed a finger at her and said, “So, you don’t have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand.”

The anchor orders him to leave in reaction to his outburst. “You can get out of my studio. Just get out of the studio.” An even more furious actor can be heard telling her that they invited him onto the show and now they want him out.

“You f****g..you guys called me,” Sen says as he gets up from his chair intending to leave. The anchor then yells at him, “GET OUT! … Just get out of my studio”. The clips are being taken down by the channel, despite the fact that they have been viewed thousands of times and reposted many times.

The guy is right. She doesn't have right to call him names. And he took stand for himself. And if she didn't like his views or words she could have asked him to leave in polite way. What tf is get out? People should boycott this channel. — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) May 2, 2022

Several Twitter users were outraged at how the situation played out and how the anchor asked the actor to leave. The TV anchor has been criticized by many netizens for being unprofessional, saying she has no right to call the man depressed or 'pagal' (insane).