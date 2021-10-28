WATCH: Tiny tot adjusts her crown on ramp like a boss, video goes viral

The viral video of a little girl adjusting her crown on-ramp like a boss has won the hearts of many netizens on social media. In the video that has already garnered more than 4.4 lakh likes, a little boy and a girl can be seen walking down the ramp.

Just like any professional ramp walk event for adults, both these kids walked the ramp with the same ease and confidence. While the boy was decked up in a white tuxedo, bow tie and shoes, the girl wore a pretty white dress with black ballerinas and a crown.

However, like any other ramp walk goof ups here too there was a small hurdle. While walking on the ramp, the boy lightly bumped into the girl, knocking off her shoes and crown. But this did not shake the confidence of the little girl who remained unperturbed while adjusting her crown and went back to wear her shoe that had slipped out of her feet.

She then resumed her walk with the same confidence just like a boss. The video was shared on Instagram from the handle, beautiful_._world with a caption that read, "Isn't it adorable the way she held her Crown High and dealt with the Situation while being so calm about it."

As soon as the video was posted online, it went viral with more than five million views. Social media users have posted lovely comments under the video. One user wrote, "She held her cool. She didn't cry or make a fuss. Kept calm and continued."

"I love the way she held her crown while correcting the other gender's mistake," wrote another.