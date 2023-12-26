Watch: Tiger enters UP village, rests atop Gurudwara wall, draws massive crowd

Headlines

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

Diabetes: 8 healthy drinks to keep sugar level under control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Tiger enters UP village, rests atop Gurudwara wall, draws massive crowd

The tiger found its way to a Gurudwara's compound wall, and sat on it. Later, the locals alerted the forest department, who then responded by setting up a security cordon using a net.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit managed to escape from the Tiger Reserve forest and entered the Atkona village around 2 am. The tiger found its way to a Gurudwara's compound wall, and sat on it. Later, the locals alerted the forest department, who then responded by setting up a security cordon using a net. 

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, All India Radio News shared the video and wrote, "Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest Department using  a net. Police administration officials have also reached the spot."

Watch:

The viral video shows locals gathered around the spot and were standing only a few metres from the tiger. Some of them were even seen climbing on the roofs of the houses nearby the Gurudwara to witness the tiger. 

Authorities, including the Forest Department and police administration, arrived at the scene. 

Despite the proximity of locals, there have been no reports of the tiger attacking anyone. 

Pilibhit has a tiger reserve, and has witnessed five deaths due to tiger attacks in the past four months. Around four dozen incidents have been reported since the reserve's establishment in 2015.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Meet man who started business from a small flat, built Rs 16,000 crore company in 4 years, he is from...

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

Sam Altman’s Humane to ship ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin starting March 2024

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE