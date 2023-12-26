Watch: Tiger enters UP village, rests atop Gurudwara wall, draws massive crowd

The tiger found its way to a Gurudwara's compound wall, and sat on it. Later, the locals alerted the forest department, who then responded by setting up a security cordon using a net.

A tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit managed to escape from the Tiger Reserve forest and entered the Atkona village around 2 am. The tiger found its way to a Gurudwara's compound wall, and sat on it. Later, the locals alerted the forest department, who then responded by setting up a security cordon using a net.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, All India Radio News shared the video and wrote, "Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest Department using a net. Police administration officials have also reached the spot."

Watch:

Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest… pic.twitter.com/lvGWH7VHmb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 26, 2023

The viral video shows locals gathered around the spot and were standing only a few metres from the tiger. Some of them were even seen climbing on the roofs of the houses nearby the Gurudwara to witness the tiger.

Authorities, including the Forest Department and police administration, arrived at the scene.

Despite the proximity of locals, there have been no reports of the tiger attacking anyone.

Pilibhit has a tiger reserve, and has witnessed five deaths due to tiger attacks in the past four months. Around four dozen incidents have been reported since the reserve's establishment in 2015.