Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said a Tesla Model Y SUV drove itself from the company's factory near Austin to a customer's home, the latest move by the company to demonstrate its efforts in the field of autonomous driving.

In a post on X, Musk announced that the company had made an autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from the factory to a customer's home, adding that the delivery was made "all over the city," and included highways. Musk stated that the delivery did not involve any personnel in the car and that the car was not remotely controlled.

While the post did not include video or images, Musk said video of the event would come soon.

Tesla's AI and Autopilot chief Ashok Eluswami said the vehicle reached a maximum speed of 72 mph.

The delivery came a day before the date Musk had set for the first autonomous delivery, June 28, which would have been his 54th birthday.

Tesla's first automated delivery highlights Musk's assertion that artificial intelligence and robotics represent the future of his electric car company. It comes just days after Tesla launched its long-awaited robotaxi service on June 22, offering rides to select influencers and investors in a small fleet of self-driving Model Y SUVs in a limited area of ​​Austin.

Musk previewed both events in a post on X earlier this month and said the company plans to put millions of robotaxis on the roads in the future.

Musk hopes to eventually build a large number of robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot to form the basis of the EV company's next chapter. Sales in key markets, including North America and Europe, remain sluggish, and the company has faced consumer outrage over Musk's role in US President Donald Trump's administration. Several executives have also left the company in recent weeks.

Hands-free delivery is an expansion of a capability Tesla promoted in April, when it posted a video showing cars moving autonomously from Texas assembly lines to logistics lots before shipping. It's unclear whether autonomous delivery will become a meaningful part of Tesla's operations.

