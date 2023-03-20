Search icon
Watch: Tesla cars put up a light show on Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu

The viral video shows how Tesla car owners in the US celebrated the RRR song Naatu Naatu's Oscar victory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Picture credits: Twitter screenshot- @RRRMovie

Naatu Naatu has not only created a craze in India but has also captured the attention of viewers worldwide. The Oscar-winning song is being played nonstop by people all around the world who simply cannot get enough of it. Some people can't help but dance to the upbeat music from the RRR song that wrote history. But have you ever wondered about Tesla cars light syncing with Nattu Nattu song?

Now, a video featuring Tesla car owners in the United States celebrating the song's victory in their own unique way is swiftly gaining popularity on social media. 

In the video from New Jersey, you will see an entire light show conducted on the beats of the song- Nattu Nattu. 

Many Tesla vehicles can be seen in the parking lot synchronising to the music in a video that lasts for more than a minute.

The now-viral version of the same video was posted by RRR Movie's official Twitter account. “@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey  Thanks for all the love," the post reads.

The video has managed to gain more than 18.3k views in a few hours. Several users have also appraised the video on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

