WATCH: Tanzania’s president calls woman footballers 'flat-chested', internet fumes

The President of the African country Tanzania, one of the continent’s only two female heads of state, is facing widespread outrage for highly controversial remarks against women footballers in the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan reportedly stated during a ceremony last Sunday that women footballers are flat-chested going on to suggest that they won’t be attractive prospects for marrying. The ceremony was organized to celebrate the men’s national football team winning a regional tournament.

“For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women,” the President continued, “And if you look at their faces you might wonder... because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want.” As per Hassan these “qualities” have “disappeared” from them.

Hassan said that while these women footballers were making the country proud when they bring trophies, but “if you look at their lives in the future, when the legs are tired from playing, when they don't have the health to play, what life will they be living?”

She went on to say, “The life of marriage is like a dream to them. Because even if one of you here takes them home as your wife, your mother will ask if they are a woman or a fellow man.”

President Hassan has faced widespread criticism since her words at the event. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms not just in Africa but around the globe.