Watch: SUV driver rams car into Fortuner with women and child inside, takes U-turn to hit again

The police said that they are looking into the matter and also said that the necessary action has been taken.

An incident of road rage unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane today as a Tata Harrier SUV collided with a Toyota Fortuner. The video of the accident is going viral on the internet.

The video captured the unsettling moment when a child and a woman were seated in the back of the Fortuner. The child screamed as the black Harrier first collided with the white SUV from behind and then turned around to ram into it again from the front.

In the viral video, it can also be seen that a man and a bike rider, who was standing on the road were also hit by the Harrier and dragged for several metres.

The incident reportedly happened around 11 am.

In response to a post on X that notified the police of the incident, they mentioned that they are investigating the matter and said that necessary action has been taken.