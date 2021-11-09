WATCH PV Sindhu Diwali dance: 'Super Sindhu' grooves to viral song 'Love Nwantiti', netizens awestruck

Badminton star and two times Olympic medallist PV Sindhu set the internet on fire with her classy grooves to the Nigerian singer Ckay's famous song 'Love Nwantiti'. The ace player shared the video on Instagram along with a dancing emoji. The video is likely from Sindhu's Diwali celebration.

The video shared by the shuttler was an instant hit among her social media followers and fans as it garnered over 4 lakh likes and still counting. The comment section on the post has been flooded with praises of her. While one user called her 'Super Sindhu' another hailed her as 'gorgeous and beautiful'.

One user wrote in the comment section, "You are more than beautiful," while another user wrote, "So cute ma'am." Some even requested her to make more such dance videos in the future. Just hours before receiving the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the badminton star shared this adorable video of her grooving to the viral song.

PV Sindhu was awarded the prestigious third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan on Monday. In the video, PV Sindhu looks ethereal as she gracefully grooves to the song 'Love Nwantiti' dressed in a gorgeous mint green traditional lehenga and jewellery with minimal make-up.

PV Sindhu won a silver medal in women's singles badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.