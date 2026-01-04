Watch: Sudha Chandran tries to bite people as she loses herself in devotion at Mata Ki Chowki, video goes viral

A video of veteran actress Sudha Chandran deeply immersed in devotion at a Mata Ki Chowki has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions of respect, concern and support from fans on social media.

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran was recently seen at a Mata Ki Chowki, a devotional gathering dedicated to Goddess Kali. A little clip from the event has been trending on various social media platforms, showing the actress very much into religious activities and singing devotional songs. The video very quickly got people’s notice, mainly due to her strong emotional bond with the ritual.

Sudha Chandran lost in devotion:

Sudha Chandran is seen in the video to be totally absorbed in the prayerful environment. She is heavily clothed traditionally and is heard and seen singing and dancing to the bhajan beats. With the prayers going on, her feelings were too much for her, and the people around her took care of her gently to make her still and safe. The awakening of the viewers' sympathy was one of the signs of the strong spiritual moment that she was going through.

Video goes viral on social media:

The video was posted online, and then it was very quickly shared everywhere. The reaction of the actress was emotionally very strong, and some people were surprised, but others showed respect and support and called it a moment of true love. The comment sections were filled with messages such as 'Jai Mata Di' as the fans were showing their appreciation for her faith.

Mixed reactions from viewers:

The viral clip brought about a conversation to some extent. There were users who thought that moments like these should be given respect and that judging was not the right thing to do, and that was because devotion might be very personal. Some others were just worried and wished her well. In general, the responses indicated how much people were affected by and how loudly they spoke about the emotional and spiritual expressions that were shared online.