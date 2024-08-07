Watch: Stunning view of clouds over Dubai from Burj Khalifa; video goes viral

The Burj Khalifa stands as the tallest skyscraper globally, and ascending to its highest floor is an endeavor suited for the bold. This architectural marvel hosts opulent shopping centers and boutiques on its lower levels, transitioning into lavish residential accommodations higher up. Now a video is going viral on social platforms showcasing the breathtaking panorama from the pinnacle of the world's loftiest edifice, a spectacle beyond imagination for most.

Burj Khalifa towers at a staggering altitude of 828 meters or 2,716.5 feet, promising a vertigo-inducing experience from its summit. A video capturing this panoramic perspective was shared on Instagram by the handle @mdakib8879.

The video begins with an man unlatching a balcony door, seemingly perched at the highest level of the structure. The ensuing vista is a spectacle that warrants witnessing at least once in a lifetime. Viewers can see a vast expanse of greyish-white clouds blankets the city of Dubai, with smaller structures visible at the same elevation as the clouds.The accompanying caption in Hindi translates to, "Friends, Burj Khalifa is the world's grandest destination, and the sight from the top floor left me awe-inspired."

The post has gained over 138,000 likes and has garnered more than 4 million views at the point of writing.

The tallest building began its construction in 2004 and was completed by 2009. In 2010, Burj Khalifa was opened to the public. It is named after the second president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa.