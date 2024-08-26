Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

The was uploaded by Saniya Raithwan on Instagram and it has garnered an impressive 28 million views to date.

A dance performance by Uttaranchal University students during a college event has gone viral on the internet.The was uploaded by Saniya Raithwan on Instagram.

In the college, an "ice-breaking" event was held, in which male and female students were spotted dancing to Bollywood tracks. However, soon after the song was played, an unexpected turn of events took a surprising twist. The viral has garnered an impressive 28 million views to date.

The video captures a boy and a girl dancing together, while other students can be seen cheering for them. Little did they know that the music playing in the background was linked to Raksha Bandhan, a festival honouring the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

The clip begins with the girl guiding the boy to the dance area. Once they start grooving, the atmosphere takes a sharp turn as the students realise the tune is for Raksha Bandhan.

The entire group of students burst into laughter, and the boy swiftly exits the dance floor after he understand the song's lyrics.

As per the text in the trending video, the boy is fresher, while the girl is his senior. The video was captioned “Ice breaking esi karo ki juniors ko bhi yaad rahe”

Soon after the video went viral, taking to the comment section social media users expressed sympathy for the boy. A user wrote, "This is not ice breaking, it is heartbreaking".

Another said, “They were enjoying the dance until they realised” and added laughter emojis. A third user wrote, “ his expression drop was so funny”.

Meanwhile, ice-breaking events are commonly arranged by senior students in schools or colleges to greet new students and promote engagement between newcomers and current members of educational institutions.